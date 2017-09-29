Van had an unsecured tank in back

When police inspected a van they found it had a number of defects and had a water tank in the back not secured.

Michael Connors (26), Belvedere Grove, Wicklow, was fined £100 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for using a vehicle in a dangerous condition. He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on May 29 this year police inspected a van which had been in Iveagh Drive in Banbridge.

An authorised officer found a number of defects. The passenger seat belt was badly damaged and was cut almost all the way through. There was a large water tank in the back and it had not been secured. There were cracks the wall of the nearside rear tyre and a front headlight was not mounted properly.

A solicitor said his client was operating a power washing business hence the tank in the back of the vehicle.