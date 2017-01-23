Warning over thefts from parked cars

Police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon are appealing for those who use park and ride facilities or similar communal parking areas near motorways or the dual carriageway to make sure all valuables are removed before leaving their vehicles.

Superintendent David Moore explains: “In recent weeks we have seen increased reports of thefts from vehicles at these parking facilities.

“ While we are investigating those incidents and putting in place extra patrols we are also asking drivers to take some personal responsibility.

“Opportunistic criminals will go for the quick win so that means targeting the car that has a handbag or a tablet or even cash lying in plain view.

“Van drivers can be an easy target if thieves believe they can walk off with expensive tools so make sure you remove anything that is of value before leaving your vehicle for the day or overnight.

“We are also sharing this message on our social media pages so follow us on Facebook and make sure to share this crime prevention information with friends and family.”

There are a number of communal parking areas in the Banbridge area.