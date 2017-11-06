Was abusive after a day’s drinking

Even though police were trying to help him because he was drunk a 22-year- old man became abusive to them.

Keelim Paul Savage, The Mews, Banbridge, admitted disorderly behaviour at Fort Street in the town on July 12 and assaulting a constable.

The court heard that at 8.30pm police received a report of a male walking in front and across traffic.

When they arrived they saw Savage, who was intoxicated, sitting on a bench. He became abusive to them shouting ‘up the Ra’ and ‘you’re a bunch of b—ds’.

Police put him in a vehicle to take him home but again he became abusive and swung with a closed fist, striking a constable on the arm.

A defence barrister said Savage was highly intoxicated after a day of heavy drinking.

He added that a pre-sentence report assessed him as a low likelihood of re-offending and he was remorseful for his behaviour.

District Judge Eamonn King told Savage the police had been concerned about his safety and well being and all they got was bad language, insults and verbal abuse. He sentenced the defendant to 200 hours community service.