Was aggressive to staff at Tesco

After he had been removed from a store a 31-year-old man continued to aggressive towards security staff, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday.

Aivars Eisaks, Union Street, Lurgan, admitted disorderly behaviour at The Outlet, Banbridge, on April 1 this year.

He was sentenced to two months in prison, suspended for 12 months.

The court heard that at approximately 2.30pm staff at the Tesco Extra store at The Outlet identified the defendant to the police.

He had been removed from the Tesco store because of his aggressive behaviour and he also appeared to be intoxicated.

Police spoke to Eisaks who continued to be aggressive towards the staff.

He was warned about his behaviour but continued to stare at them.

Despite police efforts to draw him away he continued and was aggressive towards police speaking to them in his native language.

He was arrested for disorderly behaviour.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said this was ‘very, very stupid behaviour’ by Eisaks who accepted he had drink taken.

He explained the defendant was trying to contact his girlfriend who had been detained to get the house key from her.

Mr Downey added that staring in an intimidating fashion was not something the staff should have to put up with, nor shouting on a Saturday afternoon.

He said that Eisaks had been dealt with at a Laganside court and was still paying off those fines.

District Judge Eamonn King said the defendant had been convicted of disorderly behaviour, assault on the police, common assault and resisting police at the Laganside court.

“He has some way to go in how he deals with people in uniforms,” added the judge.