Was aggressive to the nurses at local hospital

When he tried to get his partner to leave a hospital a 50-year-old man became aggressive towards nurses, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Roderick McKeown, Meadowvale, Waringstown, was sentenced for common assault on a female and disorderly behaviour at Craigavon Area Hospital on October 2 last year.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court so that a pre-sentence report could be obtained.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, asked that CCTV coverage of the incident should be shown in open court last Wednesday.

It showed McKeown involved with the injured party and nurses in the hospital.

A public prosecutor said that a 999 call was received by police at 6.25am from the hospital. The injured party was waiting to be assessed when her partner, the defendant, arrived and tried to make her leave.

There were concerns for her safety and three nurses gave statements.

One of them said that McKeown was aggressive and intimidating and said “you’re useless you” and ‘f****** stupid.” He continued swearing.

McKeown said he was going to take the injured party and tried to pull her out of the door. He just kept pulling and nurses had to hit the panic alarm because they were concerned for the injured party.

Mr Gabriel Ingram, representing the defendant, said he would not attempt to mitigate the seriousness of the allegations against his client.

He added that McKeown had no excuses for what happened and there were a million other ways of handling the situation.

Mr Ingram said that his client was still in a relationship with his lady. He added that they both have their own homes and spend some nights together but do not live in each other’s pockets.

Mr Ingram said there had been significant gaps in his client’s criminal record over the years and McKeown would apologise profusely for his behaviour.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said it was easy for a bully to blame other people.

“This was very nasty,” she added. Judge Kelly said she would take into account the guilty plea but certified the offences so serious they merited a community based disposal.

She imposed a combination order of 12 months probation and 80 hours community service.