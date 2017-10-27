Was being aggressive toward youths

Even after he had been warned by police a 19-year-old man continued to shout and swear in the street, Banbridge Magistrates Court, sitting in Newry, heard last Thursday.

Warren Murphy, whose address was given as Bramblewood Grove, Banbridge was fined £150 for disorderly behaviour on September 24 this year.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 12.40am at the car park at the Coach nightclub police saw Murphy who was shouting and swearing.

He was being aggressive towards a group of youths and police warned him about his behaviour.

Murphy didn’t calm down and instead continued with his behaviour before struggling with police when he was arrested.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he hadn’t covered himself in glory on this occasion and he was very ashamed.

He knew his offending was due to alcohol.

District Judge Eamonn King pointed out that Murphy had two previous appearances in court.

He said the first one was in charge with excess alcohol and this offence had also involved alcohol.

The Judge said he wondered if that did not indentify some issue with the defendant. “There is a point beyond which you get you lose the run of yourself,” he added.

Murphy solicitor’s said he had sought advice from his GP about his alcohol problem.

“If you don’t address your alcohol problem you will continue to get into trouble,” Judge King told the defendant.