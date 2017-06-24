Was moving car to park it off the road

While moving a car to park it off road a 57-year-old man was detected by police for driving without being insured.

Ronald McCready, Mourneview Park, Rathfriland, was fined £300 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for driving without insurance on February 15 this year. He was also given eight penalty points.

For not having a vehicle test certificate he was fined £100 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that police saw a car coming out of Mourneview Heights in Rathfriland and checks showed there was no active insurance for the vehicle.

They stopped McCready who was driving at Spelga Drive and he admitted he did not have insurance or a valid test certificate.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he had no longer been driving the vehicle and was moving it to park it off the road.

He added that it was not the intention of his client to drive in the future.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said it had been some time since the defendant’s last conviction for no insurance.