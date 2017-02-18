Was on his way to collect his child

When he used his mother’s car to collect his child a 41-year-old man was not covered by insurance, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last week.

Adrian McDowell, Beresford Hill, Dromore, was fined £200 and given six points. For not wearing his seat belt he was fined £40 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard the offences came to light after a routine detection at Banbridge Road, Dromore, on October 14 2016.

A solicitor representing McDowell said he had no record and no points. He explained that he was going to collect his child and his mother’s car was in the driveway so he took it.

The solicitor said it was an unfortunate incident after his client had been stopped for not wearing his seat belt.

Deputy District Judge Phillip Mateer said because McDowell was merely a named driver he was not entitled to drive another vehicle.