Was seen on his mobile phone

A six month driving ban was imposed on a 48-year-old man last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court, sitting in Newry.

Denis Victor John Burns, Ann Street, Gilford, was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for driving without insurance.

For using a hand held phone while driving he was fined £90, with three points, and a £50 fine and three points were imposed for not having a licence.

The points are to run concurrently making a total of six.

The court heard he was seen using the phone while driving in Dunbarton Street, Gilford, and further police inquiries revealed he did not have insurance or a licence.