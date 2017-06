Antoinette McAlinden, (55) Bog Road, Banbridge, was fined £75 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for speeding.

She was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy. She was travelling at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the Banbridge Road, Loughbrickland, on December 6 2016.

She was offered a fixed penalty but it was not taken up.