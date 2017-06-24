Went through a red light hitting two people on crossing

While driving in Banbridge a 50-year-old woman struck a woman and her daughter on a pedestrian crossing, the local magistrates’ court heard last Thursday.

Lynn Boggs, Summerhill, Banbridge, admitted driving without due care and attention on October 3 last year.

She was fined £250, given nine points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that police received a report from the injured party that while using a pedestrian crossing in Bridge Street, Banbridge, a female driver went through the red light. The injured party and her daughter were both struck but not injured.

Boggs identified herself to the injured party.

A solicitor representing the defendant said she had been driving for 25 years and had no accidents prior to this, she had been rushing to a call and there was a lack of concentration on her part.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said he was imposing nine points given the fact that pedestrians were put at a significant risk.