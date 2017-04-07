Witnesses fail to show up at court

A case against Scott Mayne (22), Hill Street, Gilford, was dismissed last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court when witnesses failed to turn up.
He was charged that on December 23 last year he made a threat to destroy or damage a property belonging to a woman at Victoria Park, Banbridge.
The case had been listed as a contest. A public prosecutor indicated she would be offering no evidence and asked the judge to dismiss the case.
