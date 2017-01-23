Woman (57) charged with harassing neighbour

A 57-year-old woman has been charged with harassment and using abusive and insulting words or behaviour to provoke a breach of the peace.

Bernadette Mulligan, 7 Moorefield, Banbridge, appeared last Thursday at the local magistrates’ court.

She is charged with pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a female on December 26 last year.

Mulligan is further accused of being involved in a disturbance at 7 Moorefield and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to provoke a breach of the peace.

A police officer said he was aware of the facts and circumstances of the case and believed he could connect the accused with the charges.

District Judge Eamonn King released Mulligan on her own bail of £250 to appear again in court on February 16.

Conditions of her bail are that she is not to have any contact with 6 Moorefield and not harass or be abusive to occupants of that address.