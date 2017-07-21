Woman found paint thrown on bonnet of car

When a woman returned to her car after visiting a friend in Banbridge she discovered that someone had thrown white paint over the bonnet.

A trail of paint led to a nearby dwelling and police found a 55-year-old man with paint on his hands and a tin of emulsion in the house.

Richard Gerard Scullion, Millmount Court, Lurgan Road, Banbridge, admitted criminal damage to a car when he appeared last Thursday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

The court heard that on June 24 this year at 3.10pm the injured party parked her car at Millmount Court to visit a friend.

When she returned later there was white paint over the bonnet and front of the car and it was still dripping off the vehicle.

There was a trail of white paint leading to a dwelling and police saw the defendant with paint on his hands. There was a tin of emulsion in the house.

Scullion did not realise what he had done, said it was out of character and offered to pay for the damage. He had no issue with the injured party.

A public prosecutor said the paint was emulsion and the injured party was able to wash it off herself.

A solicitor representing Scullion said he had been intoxicated and that was his problem.

He added that the woman was a regular visitor in the area but there was no animosity.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said Scullion had a significant record.

He adjourned the case until August 10 and said the defendant should have £100 in cash with him on that date for the victim ‘of this unpleasant offence’.

He released Scullion on his own bail of £500 with the condition he has no contact with the injured party.