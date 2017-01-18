Woman had Cannabis in her bra - court hears

A woman who concealed Cannabis in her bra has been given a community service order.

Ashleigh Little (18), of Mourne View Park, Lisburn admitted a charge of possessing the class B drug, which occurred on September 10.

The court heard that she also admitted punching a police officer on the same date.

Police had attended the property and noticed a strong smell of cannabis, the defendant admitted she had some Cannabis in her possession and produced a small quantity of the drug from her bra.

It was added that a short time later Little punched one of the police officers on the side of the head.

During interview the defendant admitted that she was in possession of the Cannabis which was worth £5.

A defending solicitor told Lisburn Magistrates’ Court that Little would agree to a community service order.

District Judge Rosie Watters said: “You are getting a bit of a record for yourself.” 150 hours of community service was imposed.