Woman was on way to hospital

A 20-year-old Banbridge woman who broke a solid white line and drove on the wrong side of the road in Portadown was banned from driving for 12 months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Ausra Krisiute, whose address was given as Moorefield, Banbridge, had denied dangerous driving on September 24 last year at Mahon Road, Portadown.

Her solicitor said that the case could be decided ‘on the papers’ and no evidence was called.

He said that the allegation was that she drove on the wrong side of the road after she had been contacted about a medical emergency involving her father.

The solicitor added that she accepted she had been driving without due care and attention.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that driving on the wrong side of the road was dangerous as the defendant had deliberately chosen to drive on the wrong side of the road.

Krisiute’s solicitor said she did not do it deliberately.

It was explained to the court that the defedant was in a panic because of her sick father and simply turned her vehicle too early.

Judge Kelly added that she had been on the wrong side of the road and also went across a solid white line.

The judge then convicted the defendant of dangerous driving.

The solicitor added that his client had made a foolish decision and that she fully regretted it.

For dangerous driving Krisiute was fined £200 and banned from driving for 12 months.

At the end of that period she would remain disqualified until she sat and passed the appropriate driving test.

She was also fined £200, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned for 12 months for not having insurance, fined £25 for not displaying ‘L’ plates and she was fined a further £75 for driving unaccompanied.