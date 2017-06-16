Young driver ‘could have ended up in a graveyard’

An ‘R’ driver detected travelling at 92mph on the M1 was banned from driving for four weeks last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Jack Kennedy (21), The Beeches Manor, Lower Ballinderry, Lisburn, admitted exceeding the 45mph speed limit for a restricted driver on April 29 this year.

As well as the ban he was fined £150 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

A barrister representing Kennedy said it was a ‘ridiculous speed’ and that since the incident his mother has had a black box installed in the car.

He explained that the defendant’s speed was now being monitored and his insurance could be cancelled.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that an ‘R’ driver doing this speed must face a disqualification. She said this was ‘a horrendous speed’ as she imposed the fine and ban.

“His parents are very lucky they are walking out that door with him.

“He could have ended up in a graveyard,” added the judge.