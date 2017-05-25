Cyclist suffered traumatic head injury

A cyclist knocked down by a car driven by a 38-year-old woman suffered a traumatic head injury, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Leanne Patton, Mandeville Manor, Portadown, was given community service for causing grievous bodily injury to a man by driving without due care and attention,

She had pleaded guilty at a previous court and sentencing was adjourned until a pre-sentence report could be obtained.

Last week’s court heard that on October 2 last year at approximately at 11am a road traffic collision took place at roundabout six on the Mandeville Road in Craigavon between cyclists and a car.

When police arrived one of the cyclists was being treated by paramedics and the car driver and the other cyclist were standing nearby.

The cyclist said that he saw a car approach the roundabout from the left hand side. It did not stop as he entered the roundabout and collided with both cyclists.

The cyclist who landed on the ground suffered an injury to his head and was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital where he spent three weeks in intensive care.

After that he was transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital and Musgrave Park Hospital.

When she was interviewed on November 25 Patton said that as she approached the roundabout she slowed down but did not stop as it was a give way junction.

She said she did not see the cyclists but heard a thud and in her rear view mirror she saw a cyclist on the ground. She added that the sun was low in the sky and in her eyes.

She accepted she had struck the cyclist because of the damage to the front bumper of her car. She was extremely remorseful throughout the interview and co-operated fully with the police at all times.

The court also heard that the injured party, born in 1944, suffered a severe traumatic brain injury.

A barrister representing Patton said that she accepted that for two to three seconds she had not been paying attention and she was going to have to live with the consequences. She had never come to the attention of the courts before.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said she accepted from what was in the pre-sentence report there was strong evidence of remorse in this case.

She added that it was a momentary lapse of concentration.

The judge said that the effect on the injured party’s life was substantial.

She added that in his statement he said that this had changed his life completely and was now suffering from depression.

The judge said he had been a very active individual enjoying his retirement years and that had been taken away from him.

Imposing a community service order of 180 hours Judge Kelly said this reflected the serious nature of the charge.

She also banned the defendant from driving for 12 months and said she would remain disqualified after that period until she sat and passed the appropriate driving test.