Cyclist thrown over handlebars in collision

A cyclist was thrown over his handlebars when he was struck by a car in Portadown town centre, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Michelle Toye (30), Old Court Manor, Craigavon, was fined £75 for driving without due care and attention on May 25 this year.

She was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 4.45pm an accident happened at the junction of Market Street and West Street in Portadown.

As a car was turning it struck the front wheel of the cycle and the cyclist went over the handlebars. He required medical attention at the scene.

The defendant made a full admission at the scene. She had previous convictions.

Toye did not appear in court but submitted her licence.

In a letter she said she was aware of the cyclist but thought he was stationary and her judgement was poor.

She required her car for work purposes.