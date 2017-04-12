'Dairy Milk is top of the chocs in Northern Ireland'

As Easter eggs roll onto the shelves ahead of the big bank holiday, old favourite Cadbury’s Dairy Milk has been named as Northern Ireland’s most popular chocolate for Easter.

According to a survey by money-saving site Voucherbox, Cadbury's Dairy Milk has beaten Galaxy into second place and soars away from Snickers, Ferrero Rocher and Caramel who made up the top five.

Easter eggs

Dairy Milk, which first rolled off the Cadbury production line in 1905 led the field by some margin, perhaps not surprisingly given that we go through 16 million of them a day.

In the survey those participating were questioned on their love for chocolate, with the full top ten favourites for Easter is as follows:

TOP OF THE CHOCS IN NORTHERN IRELAND

1 Dairy Milk

Chocolate

2 Galaxy

3 Snickers

4 Ferrero Rocher

5 Caramel

6 Fruit & Nut

7 Maltesers

8 Aero

9 Peanut M&Ms

10 Kit Kat Chunky

The survey also found that one in four people in Northern Ireland are spending approximately £219 a year on chocolate as they get their daily fix.

Yet 41% of those surveyed have no idea how much they’re spending, and almost half of respondents (48%) say the cost wouldn’t sway their choice anyway.