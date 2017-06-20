Date is announced for this year’s Buskfest

The Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Gareth Wilson has been singing the praises of Buskfest, which this year will take place on Saturday 12 August 2017.

Now in it’s 14th year Buskfest has gone from strength to strength attracting singers, musicians and entertainers from across the globe who perform to huge crowds on the streets of Banbridge Town Centre all with the hope of taking away a share of the amazing £3000 prize pot.

Speaking at the launch the Lord Mayor said: “Buskfest is a superb event which showcases the wealth and diversity of musical talent and performing skills thriving from the local area and further afield.

“Not only does it offer a wonderful platform for musicians to perform it provides a fantastic day out in Banbridge. With over 6000 visitors enjoying the atmosphere last year many of our local shops, restraunts and cafes also benefit from this annual musical extravaganza.”

BBC Radio Ulster presenter and Buskfest judge and compere Ralph McLean said, “Without doubt Buskfest is one one the finest examples of how a simple idea of giving musicians the opportunity to play in public has grown into a superb international annual event.

During the competition, which will run from 1pm – 4.30pm participants can compete in a number of categories, including overall winner, best individual, best band, best junior, best performance and the ‘Spirit of BuskFest’ prize. As well as a cash prize the overall winner will also be given the opportunity to record a live acoustic video produced by The Garage Project.

Register at www.buskfest.com or on Facebook.

line registration will remain open until 2pm on Friday