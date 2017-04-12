Defendant said to have ‘cavalier attitude’

A fine of £750 was imposed on a 58-year-old man last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without insurance on January 5 this year.

Robert John Cahoon, St John’s Court, Portadown, was also banned for six months. For driving unaccompanied he was fined £100 while he was fined £50 for not displaying ‘L’ plates and £200 for taking a car without the consent of the owner.

The court heard that at 11.35am Cahoon was stopped while driving on the Moy Road in Portadown and he was only the holder of a provisional licence. He was not accompanied, was not displaying ‘L’ plates and he had taken the car without the permission of the owner.

A defending solicitor said the vehicle belonged to his brother who had left it for collection by a mechanic. He added that Cahoon had to go a message and took the car. He had previous convictions.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that the defendant took a very cavalier attitude to the traffic laws.

Imposing the £750 fine she said this was to teach him not to get behind the wheel of a car until he had passed a test.

“If you get behind the wheel again without passing a test you will be sent to prison,” she warned Cahoon.