Defendant slammed as a ‘pathological liar’

A 39-year-old man described by a judge as a ‘pathological liar’ and a ‘recidivist’ was sentenced to a total of eight months in prison last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Nuno Miguel Dos Reis Afonso, Garvaghy Park, Portadown, admitted unlawful possession of cannabis on December 14 last year and unlawful possession of cannabis resin on January 23 this year.

The case was adjourned from a previous court for a pre-sentence report.

A public prosecutor said that on December 14 a search was carried out at an address at Garvaghy Park.

The defendant was present with two other males.

Drugs were found in his bedroom, the bathroom, a back bedroom and in the living room.

Afonso was in an extremely intoxicated state and admitted being a cannabis user.

He said the drugs in the bedroom and the bathroom belonged to him but he did not know about the others.

On January 23 police stopped him in Park Road, Portadown and asked him if he was in possession of any drugs.

He produced an amount of cannabis resin. He told police he felt the need to take it as his father had died the previous day.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said the court was dealing with a pathological liar because according to the report his father had died in the summer of 2017.

A defence barrister said there was a very small amount involved but his client was in breach of a suspended sentence.

Judge Kelly said it was the lowest anyone could go to say their father was dead to explain away their behaviour.

She pointed out this was Afonso’s fifth offence for possession of drugs and that on the last occasion on October 26 he had received a suspended sentence.

“You are a recidivist and there is only one sentence the court can impose to show that this sort of behaviour will not be tolerated,” she added.

For each of the offences she imposed sentences of three months and invoked two months of the suspended sentence.

Judge Kelly ruled they should all run consecutively to each other making a total of eight months in custody.

Later in the court the defendant’s barrister applied for bail to appeal against the sentencing.

Judge Kelly granted bail of £500 but refused to release the defendant pending appeal.