Delivery driver hit parked car while reversing vehicle

While reversing his vehicle a delivery driver struck a parked car and drove off without reporting the accident, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Daniel Thomas Lutton (31), Ballybay Meadows, Portadown, was fined £150 and given four points for driving without due care and attention on October 15 last year.

He was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for failing to report an accident.

The court heard that at 2pm an Asda delivery vehicle which was reversing collided with the front offside of a vehicle parked at Knockview Drive, Tandragee.

The defendant drove off without reporting the accident to police.

When police went to Asda to inspect the vehicle there was damage to its rear near offside.

When Lutton was interviewed he admitted reversing and causing the collision.

A barrister representing the defendant said his vehicle had no rear view mirror and he relied on wing mirrors and sensors.

He added that Lutton accepted there had been a misjudgment on his part but he had called at the house and when there was no answer he simply panicked and rushed off.

The barrister explained that his client had a set route and a set number of deliveries and a time he had to return.

He panicked that he would return late to the store.