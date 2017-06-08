Denied driving but keys found on him

Although he denied to police that he had been driving a car the keys were found on a 22-year-old man, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Paul Benjamin Steen, Ballybay Park, Portadown, was banned for 12 months for driving with excess alcohol in breath on April 7 this year. He was also fined £300.

For driving without insurance he was fined £200 and banned for 12 months while a fine of £75 was imposed for using a hand held phone while he was driving.

The court heard that police on the Tandragee Road, Portadown, saw the driver of a car using a mobile phone while he was driving. He stopped a short distance away and police noticed he appeared to be intoxicated.

Steen denied he had been driving and said he didn’t know who owned the car but the keys were found on him. An evidential breath test gave a reading of 50. He was not insured to drive the vehicle.

A barrister representing the defendant said his client had been at the golf club and had left his vehicle there. He explained this wasn’t Steen’s car and he was very remorseful for what had happened.