‘Designated special status within EU achievable’ - O’Dowd

Sinn Féin has “laid out a clear path to secure designated special status for the north within the EU”, the party’s local MLA John O’Dowd has said.

Speaking after the launch of Sinn Féin’s policy document on how Designated Special Status would work in practice, Mr O’ Dowd said:

“Sinn Féin is opposed to Brexit, the border and this reckless Tory agenda, which will have devastating effects for the island of Ireland and our people, businesses, farmers, workers and communities.

“The people of the north voted to ‘Remain’ because it is in their best interests politically and economically.

“Since that time Sinn Féin has argued that the only credible approach is for the north to be designated a special status within the EU and for the whole island of Ireland to remain within the EU together. The document we have published outlines how the north could remain in the Single Market, Common Travel Area, retain EU funding streams and have representation in EU institutions.

In conclusion Mr O’ Dowd said: “The Taoiseach Enda Kenny must enter any forthcoming negotiations to defend the democratic mandate of the people to remain within the EU and act in Ireland’s national interest.

“This means that the Irish Government must now formally adopt the negotiating policy position of designated special status for the North so that the whole island of Ireland can remain within the EU together.”