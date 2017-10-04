Did not have insurance to drive car

When she was detected driving her boyfriend’s car a 27-year-old woman did not have insurance or a licence.
Emily Celeste Ritchie, whose address was given as Oakwood Place, Portadown was fined £200 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving uninsured on June 21 this year.
She was also banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.
For not having a driving licence she was fined £75.
The court heard that at 3.40pm police stopped her on Craigwell Avenue in Portadown.
She said it was her boyfriend’s car and she was unable to produce insurance or a licence.
A solicitor representing the defendant said she had been disqualified and did not re-sit her test.
