Didn’t remember how she got in driver’s seat

When police found a 50-year-old woman sitting in a car in Lurgan they discovered she was very intoxicated, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

She was Mandy McGuigan, Orient Circle, Lurgan, and she admitted two motoring offences.

For being drunk in charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol in her breath she was fined £250 and given ten points.

She was fined £150 for failing to provide a preliminary sample of breath.

The court heard that on January 2 this year at 1.58am police in Ardboe Drive saw the defendant sitting in the driver’s seat of a car. The lights were on but the engine was not running.

Her speech was slurred and she threw something from the car. This was the keys of the vehicle.

McGuigan refused to provide a preliminary breath sample and at the police station an evidential sample gave a reading of 98. She admitted she had been drinking and that she never normally drank.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, told the defendant that she had found herself in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and she didn’t even remember how she got there or what happened. “How many people could you have run over and killed and not known about it?” she added.

A barrister representing the defendant said that her daughter had got engaged and she had been drinking champagne as well as taking medication.

She added that McGuigan was very ashamed of herself and that her licence was essential to her.

Judge Kelly warned the defendant that this sort of behaviour could not be repeated under any circumstances.