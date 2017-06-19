Didn’t want to brake due to car behind

An ‘R’ driver who drove at up to 80mph on the motorway was banned from driving for four weeks last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Marc Winchester (18), The Meadows, Moira, was also fined £150.

The court heard that a police patrol was travelling on the M1 approaching Lurgan when they noticed two vehicles gaining on them in the fast lane.

They followed them and they were recorded doing 80mph. One of the vehicles, driven by the defendant, had ‘R’ plates displayed.

When interviewed Winchester said there was a person on his tail and he didn’t want to tap his brakes in case they went into him.

A conviction was recorded against him of being an ‘R’ driver exceeding the 45mph limit.

Winchester did not appear but had written a letter to the court.