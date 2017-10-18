Donate with style at Banbridge SVP

St Vincent de Paul (SVP) Vincent’s shop in Banbridge is participating in the charity’s new national campaign ‘Donate with Style, Volunteer with Passion’.

The ‘Donate with Style, Volunteer with Passion’ campaign, which was launched in Northern Ireland by Jedward, will run in the Banbridge shop throughout October and has twin aims; to attract donations and to recruit volunteers.

Vincent’s shops are a hugely important aspect of the service SVP provides to those who seek its assistance.

Approximately 130,000 people sought help from the charity last year.

Not only do the shops provide goods at affordable prices, they also provide an income source for the Society, which is directed back into the community.

Profit generated by the shops is recycled into local SVP Conferences and contribute to the approximately £3m annually provided in direct assistance by SVP to those in need.

A small number of professionals; assisted by a large number of volunteers; and by community employment trainees, manage the Vincent’s shops.

Speaking at the announcement of the campaign, Dermot McGilloway, SVP National Retail Development Manager, said: “We urgently need clean, saleable cloths that can be distributed throughout our network of shops, men’s and women’s clothing, winter wear and large sizes are particularly welcome.

“We also need clean bed linen, curtains, pairs of shoes, bric-a-brac, pictures, antiques, collectables and small household items. Some shops can also accommodate furniture.”

In relation to volunteers, Mr McGilloway said that volunteers are needed for all shops across Northern Ireland.

“Our Vincent’s shops in Northern Ireland don’t currently open any late nights but this is something we could offer to the local communities we serve if we could recruit more volunteers.”

SVP shop volunteers provide a valuable service in customer care, general housekeeping, merchandising, sorting and pricing clothing and other donated items.

To find your nearest SVP shop go to www.svp-ni.co.uk, contact 028 9035 1561 or email retailvolunteer@svp.ie.