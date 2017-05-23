Drink driver admitted series of motoring offences

A pre-sentence report was ordered last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court in the case of a 24-year-old man charged with a series of motoring offences.

Jonathan Pollock, whose address was given to the court as Deramore Drive, Portadown, pleaded guilty to all the offences which happened on the Blackisland Road, Portadown, on May 23 last year.

The charges are driving with excess alcohol in blood, no insurance, driving unsupervised, not displaying ‘L’ plates, taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner and causing damage to fence posts and a hedgerow.

He is also charged with taking a vehicle and causing damage to it, failing to remain, failing to report an accident, failing to stop and interfering with a vehicle.

Sentencing was adjourned until June 16 so that a pre-sentence report could be obtained.