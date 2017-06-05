Driver unscathed as vehicle hit by object which fell off lorry

A local motorist had a lucky escape on Thursday (June 2) after their vehicle was apparently hit by a fibreglass drum which had fallen off a lorry.

A spokesperson for PSNI Banbridge said: “At around 11:30pm, she was driving south bound on the A1 approaching Banbridge when out of the darkness came this container, bouncing off the back of a lorry.

“There was a car in front which took evasive action and managed to avoid it. Our victim wasn’t so fortunate. The driver of which may not even know what has happened. If you are the driver of a lorry and are only now realising why you arrived with less than you left with, get in touch.

“If it was a genuine mistake, come forward and tell us that. It gives us more options for how it is dealt with.

“If you were on the A1 around 11:30pm on Thursday night and saw something similar to this fall from a lorry, please also get in touch. Help us help her. Call 101. The incident number is 1414 of 01/06/17.”