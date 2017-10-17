Dromore church set to welcome new minister

The congregation of First Presbyterian Church (Non-Subscribing) Dromore are preparing to welcome a new minister to take charge of their pulpit.

The installation of Rev Brian D Moodie BTh., MTh., will take place in the Rampart Street church on Thursday, October 26 at 7pm.

Rev Moodie has made quite a journey to get to Dromore - about 8,000 miles in fact, from his native South Africa.

Next Thursday night marks the culmination of a lengthy process during which Rev Moodie was first chosen by the congregation. This was then followed by a long period whereby both church and minister had to show an abundance of patience as they progressed through the requisite visa application with the Home Office.

Thankfully, everything is finally in order, and Rev Moodie is free to take up his post at Dromore Non-Subscribing Presbyterian Church.

He follows on from Dromore man, Rev Sam Peden, who took a well-earned retirement some time ago. In the intervening period, the congregation has been well catered for by minister-in-charge, the Rev Robert McKee.

The arrival of a new minister marks a new era in the history of any church, and the good folk of Dromore Non-Subscribing Presbyterian Church are looking forward to welcoming Rev Moodie and his wife Wendy to the town, and are excited at what his arrival holds for the future of their church.

Anyone who wishes to attend the installation service on October 26 will be made most welcome. Supper will be provided in the Ervine Memorial Hall immediately afterwards.