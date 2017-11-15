Dromore to get new and improved Christmas lights

Dromore will have new and improved Christmas lights this year, thanks to “extensive lobbying” from a group of local councillors.

DUP representatives Ald Paul Rankin, Cllr Hazel Loane and Cllr Mark Baxter said they are “delighted” that Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council has approved an upgrade of the town’s festive illuminations.

A joint statement issued by the three Lagan River representatives said: “We are delighted that after extensive lobbying by ourselves and working with council officers Dromore is to see new lights for the Christmas period this year. This has been an ongoing problem for some time with residents of the town feeling a bit short-changed when looking at bigger towns within the borough.

“As a result of our discussions a paper was tabled and agreed that the smaller towns within the borough will have new and improved lights this year. As a party we will continue to fight for all services across council to be offered for Dromore.”

Dromore’s Christmas lights switch on event, being co-ordinated by local charity Via Wings, is due to take place on Saturday, December 2.

A family fun day will take place in the town centre from 2pm, with a free Santa’s Grotto open from 5.30pm.