After he drove on the wrong side of the road a 29-year-old man caused an accident, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

David Dunwoodie, whose address was given as Allenhill Drive, Lurgan, was fined £100 for driving without due care and attention on March 15 this year.

He was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 11pm police received a report of a collision at the junction of the Castor Bay Road and Liscorran Road.

There was extensive damage to both vehicles and the injured party had to be taken to hospital.

Video footage from the injured party’s car showed the defendant driving on the wrong side of the road as the injured party was turning left into the Liscorran Road.

A solicitor representing the defendant said his client knew this road very well as he drove it almost every day.

He added that it was very narrow and on this occasion Dunwoodie had been too far onto the other side of the road.