Drugs found in police search

During a search police found drugs which a man claimed were for his own use, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Ryan Colum McCavigan (30), Grattan Street, Lurgan, was fined £100 for unlawful possession of cannabis on September 16 last year.

Police carried out a planned search of the address of the defendant’s partner. They uncovered two amounts of cannabis, weighing in total 13.28 grams with a street valued of £133. McCavigan said ‘it’s mine’ and said the drugs were for his personal use. A solicitor representing the defendant said the only relevant matter on his record was for a drugs offence in 2003.

When asked by District Judge Oonagh Mullan how much he paid for the drug McCavigan replied £70. “If you afford to pay for drugs you can afford to pay a fine,” the judge said.