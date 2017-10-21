Dublin women admit stealing goods totalling £1,100 in Lurgan

Two women who stole from Tesco in Lurgan will be sentenced early next month at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

At last Thursday’s court Margaret Maughan (32), Cainelea, Swords, Dublin admitted stealing electrical goods, a television, home ware and clothing to the value of £600 or thereabouts belonging to Tesco, Lurgan on July 10 this year.

Appearing alongside her was Margaret O’Reilly (58), Remount, Lusk, Dublin, who pleaded guilty to four thefts. She stole electrical goods, cosmetics, home ware and clothing worth £500 from Tesco in Lurgan on July 10.

On the same date she stole clothing worth £200 from TK Maxx, goods valued at £110 from McEvoy’s Drapery Store, Monaghan Street, Newry, and items worth £100 from B and M Bargains, Merchant’s Quay, Newry.

They were released on continuing bail to appear for sentencing on November 2.