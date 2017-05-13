‘DUP trying to pull wool over the eyes of the public‘ – O’Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has said that Arlene Foster is either trying to pull the wool over the eyes of the public or she has lost control of her party.

Mr O’Dowd said: “On the one hand we have Arlene Foster engaging with the Irish language community and talking about the importance of recognising each other’s culture.

“On the other we have her party colleagues... restating DUP arrogance and ruling out an Irish Language Act and DUP councillors voted against a modest Irish language proposal in Belfast.

“Arlene Foster is either trying to pull the wool over the eyes of the public or she has lost control of her party.

“The DUP need to realise that their denial of rights and equality is at the heart of the political crisis. That is precisely the kind of arrogance that led Martin McGuinness to resign in the first place.”

He said the he DUP caused the crisis in the political institutions through their involvement in the RHI scandal and their refusal to treat citizens with respect, those institutions will only be re-established if the ‘DUP get serious about recognising the rights of all our people’.