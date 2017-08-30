Budding journalists scoop top prize for school report

There were celebrations at New-Bridge Integrated College when the news broke that budding journalists at the school had won a coveted prize.

Students scooped the Carson Prize from the Integrated Education Fund for their efforts in spreading the news about integrated education.

The students’ broadcast, reporting on the benefits of integrated education, was part of the BBC School News Report project and has been announced as a winner in the KS3 category.

The school will receive a cheque of £250 at this year’s Carson Awards Showcase Event which will be held in the afternoon of Thursday October 19 at the college.

The Carson Awards are an exciting opportunity for young people to express themselves creatively under the theme ‘What Integrated Education Means to Me’. The Integrated Education Fund encourages students to be as creative as possible, with a wide range of entries reflecting a variety of mediums for example artwork, photography, collage, music, dance, stories, poems, sculpture, short films, comedy sketches, and drama.

Entries were judged under key stage categories and winners receive money for their school together with a school trophy.

A spokesperson for New-Bridge Integrated College said: “Well done to all the students involved.”