IN FULL: Schools at risk of closure across Northern Ireland

Dozens of schools across Northern Ireland are facing ‘sustainability issues’ and may be in line for closure or amalgamation with other schools, according to a new action plan published by the Education Authority (EA).

The EA action plan for the forthcoming academic year, 2017-18, identifies and names schools where “sustainability is an issue” across Northern Ireland.

Any decision to close or merge schools would be subject to consultation.

The document also lists other schools across all 11 local council areas in Northern Ireland where the allocation of school places will be considered.

The EA document states: “This Annual Action Plan covers the period April 2017 to March 2018 and identifies those schools for which developments are proposed. The Annual Action Plan includes schools where sustainability is now an issue but, also, includes some schools that are sustainable as it these schools who may form part of the solution to sustainability issues in other schools or areas.”

It continues: “The Annual Action Plan reflects the position at the date of publication. However, in an evolving education environment, circumstances may arise which will necessitate the Education Authority and/or education partners having to progress actions/proposals in advance of publication of the plans.”

The following are the schools listed in the Action Plan with “address school provision where sustainability is an issue” as a “key issue”, broken down by council area.

In the Antrim and Newtownabbey area, only one school was listed with “sustainability” being a “key issue”.

St Macnisius PS

30 Chapeltown Road

Tannaghmore

BT41 2LD

In the Ards and North Down area, the schools were

Movilla High School

Donaghadee Road

Newtownards

BT23 7HA

St Columba’s College

2 Ballyphilip Road

Portaferry

BT22 1RB

In the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area, the schools were

Drumsallen PS

1 Dernasigh Road

Armagh

BT60 4PA

Brownlow Controlled Integrated

College

Tullygally Road

Craigavon

BT65 5BS

In Belfast, the Education Authority listed “address school provision where sustainability is an issue for Catholic maintained provision and establish co-educational provision” as a “key issue” for the following schools.

Christian Brothers’ School

Glen Road

Belfast

BT11 8BW

Corpus Christi College

Ard Na Va Road

Belfast

BT12 6FF

St Rose’s Dominican College

Beechmount Avenue

Belfast

BT12 7NA

St Louise’s Comprehensive

College

468 Falls Road

Belfast

BT12 6EN

In the Causeway Coast and Glens area, the schools were

Bellarena PS

260 Sea Coast Road

Limavady

BT49 0JB

St Patrick’s College

Curragh Road

Dungiven

BT47 4SE

In the Derry and Strabane area, the schools were

Altishane PS

139 Dunnyboe Road

Donemana

Strabane

BT82 0RE

Loughash PS

53 Aughafad Road

Donemana

Strabane

BT82 0QG

St Joseph’s PS

82 Moorlough Road

Artigarvan

Strabane

BT82 0ER

St Patrick’s PS

Plumbridge Road

Dunamanagh

Strabane

BT82 0QN

Erganagh PS

7 Listymore Road

Castlederg

Co Tyrone

BT81 7JG

St Brigid’s PS

223 Glenelly Road

Gortin

Omagh

BT79 8LR

In the Fermanagh and Omagh area, the schools were

Magheralough PS

48 Magheralough Road

Trillick

Omagh

BT78 3SZ

St Matthew’s PS

70 Rarogan Road

Garvaghey

Dungannon

BT70 2DY

St John’s Business and

Enterprise College

37 Omagh Road

Dromore

Omagh

BT78 3AL

St Mary’s High School

160 Brollagh Road

Brollagh

Belleek

BT93 3AH

For two schools, the “key issue” was listed as “ensure school places are located as required and address school provision where sustainability is an issue”. The two schools were:

Aughnacloy PS

1 Carnteel Road

Aughnacloy

BT69 6DU

Lisfearty PS

64 Farriter Road

Dungannon

BT70 1SH

In the Lisburn and Castlereagh area, there were no schools listed where “sustainability” was listed as a key issue.

In Mid Ulster, the schools were

Churchtown PS

36 Muff Road

Cookstown

BT80 9XA

Culnady PS

79 Ballymacilcur Road

Maghera

BT46 5TT

St Brigid’s PS

11 Dunroe Road

Augher

BT77 0ED

St Joseph’s PS

14 Derrycourtney Road

Caledon

BT68 4UZ

In Mid and East Antrim, just one school was listed:

Kirkinriola PS

5 Clougher Road

Ballymena

BT43 6TB

In the Newry, Mourne and Down area, the schools were:

Integrated PS

51 Ballylough Road

Castlewellan

BT31 9NN

Castlewellan PS

2 Church Street

Castlewellan

BT31 9EG

Blackwater Integrated College

12 Old Belfast Road

Downpatrick

BT30 6SG

The High School, Ballynahinch

103 Belfast Road

Ballynahinch

BT24 8EH

St Columban’s College

127 Newcastle Road

Kilkeel

BT34 4NL

St Louis Grammar School

151 Newry Road

Kilkeel

BT34 4EU