New-Bridge Integrated team miss out in final of contest

New-Bridge Integrated College teacher Miss Gallagher, from the English Department accompanied four talented year 10 New-Bridge students (Amy White, Ellis Taylor, Leah Geddis and Lucy Knox) to a debating competition in Queens University.

The event took place on Saturday, January 14 and consisted of a workshop in the morning and four rounds of debating in the afternoon.

Teams were only given the motions for debate on the day and allocated just 30 minutes to prepare. They were challenging motions such as: “This house believes the UK should stay in the EU” & “This house believes the government should not give foreign aid.”

The team passed all three rounds of debates, just missing out on a place in the final.