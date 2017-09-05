Elderly man banned from driving for two years

A 71-year-old man was banned from driving for two years last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Martin Reid, Bramblewood Drive, Portadown, was also fined £500 for driving without insurance on May 2 this year.

Fines of £50 were imposed for not displaying ‘L’ plates and driving without a supervisor.

The court heard that at 4.20am police saw a van sitting at a service station at Bridge Street, Portadown with one male on board.

They spoke to the defendant who said he was covered through a traders’ policy but he was only a provisional licence holder and was not covered.

Mr Peter Murphy, representing the defendant, said that at four in the morning his client contacted his son to say he had to go to hospital because he was feeling unwell. Reid was sitting outside the petrol station waiting for his son. Mr Murphy said his client would not be driving again and the vehicle had been removed from the family home.

As well as imposing the fines and ban District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, ordered forfeiture of the vehicle.