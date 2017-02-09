Election 2017: ‘Lagan Valley could benefit from closer ties with Scotland’

UUP election candidate Jenny Palmer has said Lagan Valley could “greatly benefit” from closer ties between the next NI Assembly and the Scottish Parliament.

If re-elected, Mrs Palmer has vowed to push for improved farming, business, tourism and marketing links between the local area and Scotland.

“With our legislative Assembly restored and with a fully operational Executive, we need to greatly enhance and develop our existing close working partnership with the Scottish Parliament,” she said.

“This would especially benefit the farming community, not just in my native Lagan Valley constituency, but right across the Province.

“Such links would also open up great potential for all of Lagan Valley to tap into the tourist market in Scotland.”

Stressing that Lagan Valley could be marketed to tourists in a similar way to the ‘Kingdom of Mourne’, Mrs Palmer added: “We want to use this link with the Scottish Parliament to encourage even more people to come to Lagan Valley to visit the natural beauty of the area.

“It has superb tourism and heritage potential if handled in an imaginative manner.”