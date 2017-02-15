Election 2017: ‘People are fed up with the lack of delivery’

TUV election candidate Samuel Morrison has claimed that the people of Lagan Valley are “frustrated at the state of local politics”.

The Dromore man said that issues such as the RHI scandal, Social Investment Fund and Red Sky have left many people feeling that Stormont isn’t working for the wider public.

“It is clear from speaking to local people that there is widespread frustration at Stormont and the state of local politics,” he said.

“People are fed up with the lack of delivery, the squander and the constant deadlock.”

Saying that it is “time to drain the swamp”, Mr Morrison added: “TUV is proposing that we get rid of the Executive and its Special Advisers and replace them with British Ministers with the vital difference from conventional direct rule that they are accountable to the Assembly. Under such a system British Ministers would introduce their legislation to the Assembly while individual MLAs would continue to have unfettered opportunity to introduce Private Member’s Bills.

“All other parties are talking about tinkering with Stormont by making Special Advisers accountable - something which TUV have already sought to do by way of a Private Member’s Bill - while Traditional Unionists offer voters the chance to drain the swamp.”