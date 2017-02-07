Election 2017: ‘RHI scandal is poisoning politics’

Lagan Valley election candidate, Cllr Pat Catney, has said the RHI ‘Cash for Ash’ scandal is “poisoning public confidence in politics.”

The SDLP man said that as long as questions remain about Arlene Foster’s involvement in the RHI debacle, his party will not support a DUP-led government.

Claiming that the scandal has “united the public”, the Lisburn and Castlereagh councillor said: “While people in our communities - of every political and social hue - struggle to make ends meet, others are being paid to keep their chickens cosy. That scandal doesn’t divide along tribal lines. It has united the public in outrage. The SDLP will take a stand.”