Election 2017: TUV man promises to represent people with ‘integrity and honesty’

Sinn Fein are seeking to exploit the ‘Cash for Ash’ scandal to further their anti-British agenda.

That’s the view of Lagan Valley TUV candidate Samuel Morrison, who this week lodged his nomination papers for the March 2 election.

Claiming that the RHI debacle has shaken the faith of the unionist community, Mr Morrison said: “I would appeal to those unionists who feel let down and disappointed to give me their number one vote in this election. In the middle of all this it is clear that my leader, Jim Allister retains the trust of the unionist people.

“If people appreciate the work of Jim Allister it is essential that they come out and vote for his candidates.”

The Dromore man added: “After this election Sinn Fein will be demanding concessions to get Stormont back up and running. Will this mean the resurrection of the Maze shrine? An Irish Language Act? The re-writing of the past to justify their terror campaign?

“I pledge to the people of Lagan Valley that if entrusted with their votes and returned to Stormont I will work tirelessly on their behalf and strive to represent them with the same integrity and honesty displayed by Jim Allister, who I have worked alongside for the past 10 years.”