Election 2017: TUV man urges people to ‘vote for radical change’

TUV Assembly election candidate Samuel Morrison has appealed to the people of Lagan Valley to “vote for radical change” on March 2.

The Dromore man, a graduate of the University of Ulster and Queen’s, has been personal assistant to TUV leader Jim Allister since 2007.

Commenting on his selection as the party’s candidate in Lagan Valley, Mr Morrison said: “I am delighted to be the TUV standard bearer in this important election. Public confidence in politics has never been lower and there is widespread disillusionment with the political process.

“People were promised a ‘Fresh Start’, and with Arlene Foster many believed it was also a fresh start for unionism after Red Sky, Nama and the other scandals which tainted the DUP under Peter Robinson’s leadership. Yet here we are with an election again just months into what should have been a five year term and with many questioning the role of the party they entrusted with their vote in the ‘Cash for Ash’ scandal.

“Every passing day seems to bring another revelation about an opportunity missed to address the flaw in the scheme.

“On the other hand, people can see that Sinn Fein are using this scandal to extract concessions. They have made it clear that they will not return to Stormont unless they see radical movement on the Irish language, the Maze shrine and re-writing the past.”

Mr Morrison went on to accuse the DUP of “buckling to republican pressure” regarding the provision of funding for Irish language projects. “TUV offers people who are fed up the chance to vote for radical change and to drain the swamp of a Stormont which has fallen even further in public estimation,” he added.

Endorsing his party’s candidate, Mr Allister commented: “I am delighted to be able to offer the people of Lagan Valley the opportunity to vote for Samuel. Samuel is a principled unionist with a deep love for his Province and I am certain that he will provide the people of Lagan Valley with first class representation.

“Are people happy with what they got after the last election? With Stormont so mired in scandal, I suspect not. If they want change they have to vote for it. The EU referendum and the US election showed that when ordinary people come out to vote they can defy the expectations of the establishment. This election presents the people of Lagan Valley with an opportunity to produce a similar upset by returning Samuel to Stormont.”