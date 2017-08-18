Elsa undergoes surgery for spinal cancer

Brave Elsa McBurney has undergone surgery as she begins the next stage of her treatment for cancer of the spine.

Seven-year-old Elsa travelled to Birmingham this week with her family to begin the next stage of her treatment.

She is currently recovering in the High Dependency unit Birmingham Royal Orthopaedic Hospital.

Posting on the Team Elsa blog, mum Leslie said: “Elsa got through her surgery and the surgeons are happy with how it went.

“The tumour and bone have been sent to pathology and we are praying for 100% necrosis (zero active disease) or as close to 100 as we can get. We will find out in a few days.

“She is in the High Dependency Unit feeling understandably sick and very sore, but being very well taken care of. She lost a lot of blood so is having a transfusion now, and the acid levels in her blood need corrected with fluid.

“She’s still sleeping and probably will sleep most of the time for the next couple of days as she is all doped up with pain relief.”