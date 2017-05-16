Exposed himself when he couldn’t get Buckfast

When he was refused a bottle of chilled Buckfast in a Lurgan off licence because he was drunk a 19-year-old man slammed a door so hard he cracked a pane of glass in the door.

And when staff went after him he pulled down his trousers and exposed himself to them in the street.

Connor Henry, Abbey Manor, Lurgan, appeared last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court by videolink from Hydebank.

For two assaults on police officers he was fined £100 on each and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy while a fine of £75 was imposed for resisting police.

Henry was fined £100 for criminal damage to a door window belonging to the Batcave public house, £150 for assault on a male and £150 for intentionally exposing his genitals.

The court heard that at 6pm Henry, who was in an intoxicated state, took a bottle of Buckfast from a fridge but he was refused service because he was drunk.

He then slammed a door with such force that he caused a crack one metre long in a pane of glass in the door.

Staff followed him up William Street and when he saw then he pulled down his trousers and underwear, exposing himself before pulled up his trousers and walking on.

Henry then assaulted a male before he was brought to the ground and when police arrived he spat at a constable and resisted by pushing and pulling as he was being handcuffed.

After swearing at an officer he spat at another constable’s face.

A solicitor representing Henry said this was ‘disgraceful behaviour’ and had put himself in a precarious situation.

He explained that if the defendant received a custodial sentence he would have to sign the Sex Offenders Register.

The solicitor agreed that Henry’s offending was alcohol fuelled.

He added that although he had served the equivalent of a three month sentence while in custody he asked the court not to impose a sentence because of the register issue.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, told the defendant: “This was absolutely disgraceful behaviour.

“You should be fairly ashamed of yourself.”

She added that Henry was now 19 and was onto page three of a record with the offences all committed through alcohol.

“You can’t control yourself when you are drunk,” she told him. “Was that night out worth it?”

Henry replied: “No”.

Judge Kelly said she would give him the benefit of the doubt on this occasion and put it down to ‘drunken misadventure’.