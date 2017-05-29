Fair organisers deny claim of ‘chemical attack’ on deer

The organisers of the Northern Ireland Countrysports Fair in Scarva have denied claims that an animal at the event was injured in “a chemical attack”.

The fair, which was held at Scarvagh House over the weekend, attracted large numbers of visitors from across Northern Ireland and beyond. But the successful event has been somewhat overshadowed by claims that one of the animals on show was deliberately attacked.

The owner of a three-year-old red deer that had been on show at the event arrived at Scarvagh House on Sunday morning to find that his doe, Yanna, had suffered injuries to her hide.

Tandragee-based farmer Kenny Gracey, who supplies a variety of animals for TV and film productions, including hit series such as Game of Thrones and The Frankenstein Chronicles, was quoted on Facebook and other media outlets as saying he believed the deer had some sort of chemical thrown over it, causing burns to its fur.

Mr Gracey did not want to comment to The Leader.

However, the organisers of the event, Portadown-based Countrysports Fairs, denied the claims and said the animal’s injuries had been caused when it was bitten by a donkey that was in the same pen.